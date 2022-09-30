Fire in Rock Gap, St Michael damages two homes Loop Barbados

A fire at Rock Gap, New Orleans, St Michael around 9:10 am today, badly damaged two homes.

According to acting inspector Stephen Griffith, acting communications and public affairs officer of the Barbados Police Service, a two bedroom timber house owned and occupied by four adults and six children was extensively damaged. The second house which sustained water and heat damage was owned by Paul White, 66 years of the same address.

Three fire tenders and 12 fire officers under the command of Station Officer Stanley Wilkie of the Bridgetown Fire Station responded and extinguished the fire.There were no injures.

Investigations are ongoing.