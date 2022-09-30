Fire in Rock Gap, St Michael damages two homes Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Fire in Rock Gap, St Michael damages two homes Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Fire in Rock Gap, St Michael damages two homes

Barbados drawn in Group F of Concacaf U17 Championships

AG instructs Transport Authority to tighten reins on PSVs

Princess Alice Highway closed for Food & Rum Festival

Job seeking youth ‘suited for success’ by IWF

Wales score a perfect 10 in BFA Republic Cup

Kickstart Rush Genesis returns to the top of Women’s Super League

5 Things Bajans should do when there is bad weather

Upgraded land zoning policy coming soon

Transport Board warns of bus delays

Friday Sep 30

29?C
Barbados News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A fire at Rock Gap, New Orleans, St Michael around 9:10 am today, badly damaged two homes.

According to acting inspector Stephen Griffith, acting communications and public affairs officer of the Barbados Police Service, a two bedroom timber house owned and occupied by four adults and six children was extensively damaged. The second house which sustained water and heat damage was owned by Paul White, 66 years of the same address.

Three fire tenders and 12 fire officers under the command of Station Officer Stanley Wilkie of the Bridgetown Fire Station responded and extinguished the fire.There were no injures.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Guardiola looks ahead to Manchester derby

Caribbean News

Small protests appear in Havana over islandwide blackout

Barbados News

Fire in Rock Gap, St Michael damages two homes

More From

Barbados News

BDF chief receives prestigious William J Perry Award

Barbados’ security chief, Commodore Errington Shurland, cops 2022 William J. Perry Award

Barbados News

Transport Board warns of bus delays

See also

Bus service reduced due to inclement weather

Lifestyle

5 Things Bajans should do when there is bad weather

Get yourself ready to weather the storm through the night just in case the bad weather persists.
Here are five tips:
Charge all your devices
Full batteries in everything – cell phone, tablet

Sport

Chanderpaul: No mixed emotions about coaching Jamaica Tallawahs

He said his team, the Tallawahs, could win the tournament if they play good cricket.

Sport

Kickstart Rush Genesis returns to the top of Women’s Super League

A favourable result and a victory over Mavericks SC saw Kickstart Rush Genesis reclaim top spot in the BFA Women’s Super League

Barbados News

Former DLP MP Dr Denis Lowe to receive an Official funeral

Viewing at DLP headquarters