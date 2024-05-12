Fire Fete set Ilaro Court ablaze with a spectacular show Loop Barbados

The Crop Over feting season has officially started and Fire Fete has set the bar high.

Recently, it was a fire fete by name and by nature and the hundreds who flocked to Ilaro Court were thrilled by a spectacular production which totally embraced its theme Fire Fete: The Fire and Spice Edition.

The event was not your typically procession of live performers across the stage. It encompassed every element of heat from the different variations of red-hued clothing donned by many of the artistes to the daring onstage fire-eating and fire-breathing theatrics. The show was an entire cultural extravaganza, replete with an energetic cast of which included a limber Mother Sally, acrobatic shaggy bears, adroit stiltmen, agile dancers and a skillful limbo dancer, putting all things Barbadiana on full display. The vibrant backdrop emanating virtual flames throughout each performance also successfully brought the fiery theme alive.

And the steamy line-up of live acts only added more heat to the flames. The Bajan cast received an overwhelming response. The night’s highlights included an appearance from Timmy who showed that the dexterity of his waistline did not diminish in his time away from the spotlight. His lyrics “catch a bucket of water” never seemed more fitting, as he delivered Bumpa Catch Afire and Courvoisier, leaving the ladies begging for more.

Soka Kartelreunited on the night and Mikey and Blood did not disappoint. Audience members followed their every instruction to Roll It and wave their Bandanas, turning the attendees at the venue into one big Feting Family. The duo was successful in stirring up the energy on the night and was ably assisted by members of the legendary Grass Skirt Posse.

Barry Chandler’s reception also showed that his 2016 Flames remained a hit to this day. Edwin delivered the usual solid performance, as did Statement, RPB, TC, Biggie Irie and Mistah Dale. Peter Ram had the crowd singing his hits word for word, pocketing the microphone for a short stint, as they sang lustily. A broken arm could no faze Lil Rick nor did it detract from usual antics as he took the energy to fever pitch. He was joined by King Bubba for the first performance of their 2024 collaboration Soca Therapy.

The appearance of Spice and Company only elevated the party mood. The crowd lapped up their performance, gleefully singing and dancing as the world-renowned band took them down musical memory lanes with Lift Ya Leg Up, Round and Round, Take Ya Clothes Off, Aware Africa and Guns. As they sang Congaline, event producer Adrian Clarke led the way, forming a long human congaline, which included NCF CEO Carol Roberts and several entertainers, who snaked their way through the massive crowd, dancing with evident jubilation.

The fire feters still appeared to have lots of energy left by the time Antiguan band Burning Flames hit the stage, just after 12.30 am. As they teased with the opening strains of Workey Workey, they were welcomed with screams of excitement. Their set provided a nostalgic trip with selections like Swinging Engine, I Command You, Carnival Train and Bicycle.The over 6-hour-long show drew to a close just before 2 am.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment at the end of the spectacular show, Executive Producer Adrian Clarke expressed his pleasure in seeing attendees enjoy themselves.

“I like to see people enjoy themselves and you always like that when you are having events that you get the positives. You will always get the negatives but so far, I have heard people saying they enjoyed themselves and that’s a plus for me,” he said.

He added that he was pleased with the impact of the show and commended his team for what they were able to deliver.

“The main things we expected came to fruition – create an event that will be remembered for all the right reasons. Nothing is perfect, but last night must have been quite close if the sentiments of patrons were anything to go by. Having our local stars do as they did was expected and loved by all. They are really stars. Then, having Spice and Company and Burning Flames, that made the event an even greater success for us. Maybe next year we will get some financial assistance. I thank the sponsors, every one of them; NCF for their timely assistance must be noted, and my Ocean Gem team who made sure all was correct- Tonya, Alana and Natalie were superb,” Clarke stated.