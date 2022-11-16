Fire Chief concerned about toxic fumes from Spring Garden fire Loop Barbados

Residents in communities and neighbourhoods affected by the fire at Ionics Freshwater Limited, who have issues breathing, are advised to avoid the area over the course of tonight.

Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard made an appeal for these persons to keep away and stay away for the time being.

“If they are being impacted or being affected, they should seek alternative accommodation until we can get the smoke dissipate and under control.”

He told Loop News that his concern is the toxicity of the fumes originating from the blaze. He did not speak to hazardous materials being on site, instead, he clarified:

“I am not privy to any information that there were hazardous chemicals, but what we know is that based on the material in there and in its quantity, whether it is plastics or whatever, once they burn they will give toxic fumes and…so the toxic fumes is what we are concerned about.”

Therefore, he urged, “What we always, not only in this, what we always ask is for people not to inhale these fumes or the smoke because it is plastics and those types of things, they usually cause health issues for people.”