Fire Charity launches programme to educate about Holiday hazards | Loop Barbados

With Barbados recording five house fires for the month of December so far, the Bajan Fire Fighters Network, a registered charity, wants to educate the public and see no more house or commercial fires for the remainder of the year.

To this end, the charity has set their focus and strategies around the acronym P.A.T.H.W.A.Y.S. which stands for Promoting Awareness Through Humanitarian Works Around Yuletide Season.

Chief Adinistrative Officer Glyne Alleyne says, “Our goal is to prevent residential fires, loss of life, and property damage through increased safety awareness and fire prevention education…

“Every year in Barbados we continue to see homes destroyed by fire during the festive holiday period. [So,] Beginning this year our charity will be taking action to vigorously promote fire safety awareness and community risk reduction to combat this seasonal trend.”

The team of volunteers will be working to provide valuable guidance to individuals and communities. “As we move into the festive season, we want to remind the public of the increased fire risks that holiday lights and decorations can present in the home. Our charity is also emphasizing how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic carrying into the holiday season could increase the risk of residential fires that are already present because people are spending more time at home.”

Operation P.A.T.H.W.A.Y.S spans from November 15 to January 5 which is a time of joyous celebration for diverse cultural and religious observances in Barbados.

Alleyne stressed, “The guidance we are providing is specifically geared towards protecting you and your loved ones from fire during this festive period. We want to make sure that people are aware and know how to avoid the many fire hazards in the home that are posed by holiday lights, decorations, and cooking.”

Charity contact info:

(246) 833-8184

email at [email protected].