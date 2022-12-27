Fire brings Christmas cheer to a halt for one Christ Church family Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tragedy struck for one family this Christmas Day Bank Holiday as their home was gutted by fire.

The house fire occurred in Sargeants Village, Christ Church.

Barbados Fire Service responded to the call which came into Control at 10:19 am, today, December 27.

The eight fire officers who tackled the blaze were under the command of Divisional Officer Tremelle Perch. Two water tenders were dispatched – one from the Bridgetown Fire Station and another from Worthing Fire Station.

The fire sent large plumes of thick black smoke over the Village.

NewsAmericasNow.com