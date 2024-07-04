Fire at The Crane Hotel

A fire broke out in one of The Crane Hotel’s western towers just before midnight last night, July 3, 2024.

At least ambulance, in addition to fire appliances, responded to the St Philip location. On the premises are both The Crane Resort and Hilton Grand Vacation Club at The Crane Barbados.

The time of call for the Barbados Fire Service was approximately 11:45pm. The initial response was SubOfficer Ryan Glasgow and seven officers. The trucks were dispatched from the Worthing Station and the Bridgetown Station.

Flames could be seen from the top floors on Eastern side of the tower.

In 2021, The Crane had a fire on property in the Eastern wing. No one was injured, but there was extensive damage in that area.