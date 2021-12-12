Fire Alarm: House fires down for 2021, but up for December so far | Loop Barbados

House fires for 2021 are down, but the number of fires recorded in the first nine days of December is cause for worry.

December 2020 recorded zero house fires, but in the first nine days of December 2021, there have been five house fires. That is an alarming statistic as it represents one house fire every two days almost.

Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard is therefore calling on Barbadians to be extremely careful as they celebrate with family and friends in their spaces. Speaking to Loop News today [December 12], he asked persons to be cognisant of the dangers and fire hazards that exist.

For the year so far, according to the data from the Fire Service Research and Planning Unit, there have been 66 house fires compared to 77 last year. In November 2021, there were four house fires in comparison to 10 in November 2020.

This year started with the country recording six house fires in the first 10 days with the first fire in the wee hours of New Year’s Day resulting in one fatality. Therefore, as persons decorate for the holidays, the Fire Chief wants persons to be proactive and vigilant to end the year on a better note.

“Pay more attention to the dangers that are still existing. Check the Christmas lights to make sure they are not defective. Do not use extension cords on carpets, especially those brown ones that are not designed for that. Avoid using internal lights on the outside because when they get the moisture they can cause a fire.”

He called on parents to also keep a more watchful eye on the children as vacation commences this week.

“Make sure all of the electronic devices, like the children’s tablets, make sure they are properly placed on something non-combustible when they are charging. No more charging devices on a bed… Use only the appropriate chargers for devices.”

And to those seeking to clean around their homes, Fire Chief Maynard urged persons to refrain from burning. He suggested composting or bagging the debris and having it collected.