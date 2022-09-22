Fiona: Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Watch issued for Bermuda Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Cat 4 Hurricane Fiona is packing winds that are near 130 mph (215 km/h)

September 21, 2022 09:12 AM ET

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has issued both a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch for Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona heads north towards the territory.

At 8am, the eye of Hurricane Fiona was located 1,125 kilometers southwest of Bermuda.

Hurricane Fiona is a dangerous category four hurricane and it is packing winds that are near 130 mph (215 km/h).

On the forecast track, the center of Hurricane Fiona is expected to approach Bermuda late on Thursday.

The Bermuda Weather Service said forecasts show Hurricane Fiona is expected to pass about 115 miles (185 km) northwest of the island on Friday.

“Prepare for strong tropical storm winds and hurricane force gusts from Thursday night – a brief period of sustained hurricane force winds remains a possibility. The worst conditions are now expected near dawn on Friday,” the Bermuda Weather Service said. “Take note of the potential for storm surge affecting low-lying coastal areas prone to flooding, as Fiona’s passage is now expected to be coincident with high tide. Dangerous surf on south shore and large swells will be experienced from today.”

