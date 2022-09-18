Fiona now a Category One hurricane Loop Barbados

Tropical Storm Fiona is now a category one hurricane.

In its 11 updates, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said the center of Hurricane Fiona was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 66.5 West.

Fiona is moving toward the west-northwest near eight mph (13 km/h).

A northwestward motion is expected to begin later today and continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach Puerto Rico this morning, and move near or over Puerto Rico this afternoon or evening. Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours while Fiona moves near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic.

Watches and Warnings The Hurricane Watch for the US Virgin Islands is discontinued.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

US Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands