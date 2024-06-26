Final week of Heritage Month celebrations

A number of activities will be held this week as Heritage Month comes to a close.

The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc. will host an evening celebration of tales, ancestry, and cricket entitled: A Night with Modern Day Griots. The free event will be held today, Wednesday, June 26, in the Courtney Blackman Grande Salle, Central Bank of Barbados, Tom Adams Financial Centre, Church Village, St Michael, starting at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday, June 28, the National Library Service will host a panel discussion under the theme, “Celebrating Black Barbadian Women in Business”.

It will also be held in the Courtney Blackman Grande Salle, from 7:00 pm.

The following day, Saturday, June 29, the Division of Culture’s Heritage Road Show Pop-up will be held at the Speightstown Esplanade, St Peter, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The Heritage Month Church Service takes place on Sunday, June 30, at St Mary’s Anglican Church, Bridgetown, starting at 8:00am. There will also be the Historic Amerindian Trail Hike, beginning at River Bay, St Lucy, from 3:00pm.

(GIS).