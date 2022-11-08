Final places confirmed in OBL-FIT Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Final places confirmed in OBL-FIT Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Final places confirmed in OBL-FIT

Weymouth Wales and Ellerton secure final spots in BFA Republic Cup

Temporary road at Bawden’s Bridge closed

13 days to go: Team Japan

Gunshot victim bleeds out in City bus terminal

National footballer shot and killed in The City

WATCH: Heavy flooding wreaks havoc in the north of St Lucia

Liquid Gold Feast: A treat for all the senses

Man shot dead at Upper Gills Road

14 days to go: Team Germany

Tuesday Nov 08

28?C

Paradise, Bayland, Empire and Trents were all in winners row last weekend, subsequently making their way into the OBL-FIT finals

Renaldo Gilkes

1 hrs ago

Winston Enterprises Bayland Masters’ midfielder Sergio Clarke (white) scored his team’s lone goal versus Benfica Masters, which was enough to take them into the 2022 OBL-FIT Cup final

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A repeat of the 2022 Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic (BIMFC) highlights the finals of the Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT), on November 20.

The final places of the Plate and Cup final were decided last Sunday evening at the Empire Sports Club grounds.

Four competitive encounters took place at Bank Hall as eight teams vied for a spot in the respective finals.

Related Article

Sport

By Renaldo Gilkes

Trents Masters secured their place in the Plate final with a convincing 3-0 victory over Unity Masters.

Two goals from Curtis Foster in the 30th and 40th minutes spearheaded the westerners’ excellent performance. Nigel Marshall added the other goal for Trents Masters.

Home team Empire Masters were not hospitable to their guest from Exactly Unified Masters.

The “Mighty Blues” defeated Exactly Unified Masters 4-0, on their way to the Plate final.

Two goals in five minutes from Trevor Scott (10th and 15th) set the stage for the goal rush.

Second half goals from Adrian Warner in the 36th minute and Martin Crawford in the 48th minute completed the assignment for Empire.

The goals did not flow as heavily in the Cup semifinals. Both matches ended in narrow 1-0 score lines.

Paradise Masters benefited from a 11th minute penalty kick, which was converted by Andrew Gooding.

The lone goal was all Paradise needed to get pass newcomers RX Pro Vintage Masters.

Paradise’s opponents in the Cup final will be Winston Enterprises Bayland Masters, who managed to hold off an impressive Benfica Masters unit and emerge 1-0 victors.

Sergio Clarke scored in the 50th minute to set up a rematch of the BIMFC final which was won by the Dover lads earlier this year.

Related Articles

Sport

June 8, 2022 02:44 AM

Sport

June 7, 2019 11:01 AM

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

NHC: Sub-tropical storm Nicole beginning to strengthen

Sport

Final places confirmed in OBL-FIT

Sport

Weymouth Wales and Ellerton secure final spots in BFA Republic Cup

See also

More From

Community

National footballer shot and killed in The City

Kobe Shepherd, a young and promising footballer is Barbados 36h murder for the year

Barbados News

Unstable conditions affecting island ahead of tropical wave next week

Rainy days to continue

Caribbean News

WATCH: Heavy flooding wreaks havoc in the north of St Lucia

“I can’t even explain what happened, it happened so fast”

Community

Nurses make history at UWI Cave Hill

The first cohort of the Postgraduate Diploma in Paediatric Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing programme received their pins on Friday

Festivals

Patrice Roberts displeased about last-minute switch with Burna Boy

She performed at the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica

Barbados News

Man shot dead at Upper Gills Road

A 26-year-old man is dead following a shooting incident which occurred around 10:40 am today, Sunday, November 6.
Police report the victim was standing by a house in the area of Upper Gills R