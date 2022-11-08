Final places confirmed in OBL-FIT Loop Barbados

A repeat of the 2022 Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic (BIMFC) highlights the finals of the Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT), on November 20.

The final places of the Plate and Cup final were decided last Sunday evening at the Empire Sports Club grounds.

Four competitive encounters took place at Bank Hall as eight teams vied for a spot in the respective finals.

Trents Masters secured their place in the Plate final with a convincing 3-0 victory over Unity Masters.

Two goals from Curtis Foster in the 30th and 40th minutes spearheaded the westerners’ excellent performance. Nigel Marshall added the other goal for Trents Masters.

Home team Empire Masters were not hospitable to their guest from Exactly Unified Masters.

The “Mighty Blues” defeated Exactly Unified Masters 4-0, on their way to the Plate final.

Two goals in five minutes from Trevor Scott (10th and 15th) set the stage for the goal rush.

Second half goals from Adrian Warner in the 36th minute and Martin Crawford in the 48th minute completed the assignment for Empire.

The goals did not flow as heavily in the Cup semifinals. Both matches ended in narrow 1-0 score lines.

Paradise Masters benefited from a 11th minute penalty kick, which was converted by Andrew Gooding.

The lone goal was all Paradise needed to get pass newcomers RX Pro Vintage Masters.

Paradise’s opponents in the Cup final will be Winston Enterprises Bayland Masters, who managed to hold off an impressive Benfica Masters unit and emerge 1-0 victors.

Sergio Clarke scored in the 50th minute to set up a rematch of the BIMFC final which was won by the Dover lads earlier this year.