Fifty acts for 50 years of Crop Over

50 Years of Crop Over was celebrated in monumental fashion on Saturday. With the Digicel Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes at Heroes Square complete, socaholics converged at Independence Square for an exceptional showcase of Barbadian talent. The selection of iconic tunes took attendees on a trip down memory lane and the inclusion of acts that have not been seen in years heightened the entertainment value.

There was something to tantalise everyone’s musical taste. For those who love sweet soca Rupee was the ultimate delight with his hit Ice Cream. Edwin Yearwood undoubtedly excited his fans with Pump Me Up, while Red Plastic Bag had the entire audience singing along to Ragga Ragga.T.C represented for the ladies with Kim. Adding to the nostalgia was Lorenzo with Nice and Easy.

Calypso enthusiasts had their fill as well. Blood transported them back to the early days of his career with the comedic Sport Billie. Classic performing his Tell Dem Calypsonians and Biggie Irie’s performance of Adonijah’s Woman were a special treat. Rising stars got the opportunity to impress, among them was Quon sang Pele Case which was made popular by prolific calypsonian Sir Don.

Hits that dominated the roads were also in the mix. Those who love party music were in heaven when Lil Rick energised the session with Hard Wine. A congaline was instantly formed when Alan Sheppard sang In De Congaline. Asanta paid tribute to Alison Hinds with her rendition of Faluma. The Mighty Gabby excited with Hit It and even the Mighty Grynner’s mobility issues did not prohibit him from being the showman that he is with Bajan Yankees.

Madd added some fun in their own inimitable way with their hilarious antics on Revival Song. The production ended on a high with Mikey singing Feting Family, the perfect choice to cap off an evening of iconic tunes.