Fifth Element continues winning streak Loop Barbados

Fifth Element Mas has done it once again!

The reigning Best Junior Band (2019) walked away with the title once again this year among an array of other prizes; Best Designer (The Robert Weekes Award), Best 8-12 Couples (Shari Watson and Jozandra Mcfee), Second in the Environmental category, Third in the Junior Flag Person category (Jeneses Clarke) and Third in the Junior Queen Category (Jabarie Springer).

Speaking to Loop Entertainment on Saturday, July 16, at the NCF Sunshine Snacks Junior Kadooment, Band Leader Kevin Small was elated to cross the stage for the first time in three years, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re the reigning Best Junior Band and I hope I defended and defended well today. For me it was good being back out again, not only for me but my team and kids as well, and seeing them being able to interact in one of the most normal ways they know how to- seeing them in color and being excited by the use of color and use of shapes to really bring the space alive and tell the story, that’s quite rewarding!”

Small who reported smooth sailing, contended that it was satisfying seeing his masqueraders and their parents happy.

“On parade today, we had just over 200 masqueraders and we did have a quite smooth transition from start to finish. The kids are quite satisfied, the parents just as satisfied as well. And like even now like we can’t even get them to leave, I had to learn to turn off the jumping tent so that they could you know, we can bring it down a couple notches so we can pack up and we can go.”

“My goal is to satisfy and deliver an exceptional way to party. Both with traditional mas and regular mas, and you know party mas they say, that’s my goal. And that’s my biggest goal in this instance. The prizes for me are just the icing on the cake. I’ve already gained my satisfaction by seeing the joy on these kids faces for the last couple of hours,” he further explained.

With Junior Kadooment out of the way, and Grand Kadooment on the horizon, the reigning Best Small Band and Festive Designer Of The Year (Grand Kadooment) is hoping to perform just as well or even better come August 7.

“I have been doing Grand Kadooment since 2016. We are actually the reigning Best Small Band of The Year as well. We would have copped that in 2019 as well as Festive Designer of the Year as well.”

He added:

“This year for the Junior Band we would have had six sections, Grand Kadooment we would have had four. Both bands are produced simultaneously, so the next three weeks would be full steam ahead to make sure that is executed and executed just as well or better than Junior Kadooment.”