Fifth case of monkeypox recorded in Jamaica Loop Barbados

Jamaica has recorded a fifth case of monkeypox locally.

The Ministry of Health says the latest positive patient is a man from Kingston and St Andrew.

Overall, three cases are in home quarantine, while two positive patients have recovered from the virus.

The confirmed cases are all men between the ages of 25 to 52 years.

In its August 28 update, the ministry said of the cases recorded locally so far, two were in Clarendon, while there was one case each from St Elizabeth, St James and Kingston and St Andrew.

Two of the confirmed cases of monkeypox were imported, while three were locally transmitted.

A total of 16 tests for the disease have been conducted locally