Fewer numbers forecasted for Grand Kadooment | Loop Barbados

The head of the Barbados Association of Masqueraders hopes to see anywhere close to 5,500 revellers on the road this Grand Kadooment.

As the Crop Over Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, Anthony Layne, president of the BAM forecasted a drop in revellers, compared to 2019’s 7,500 registered revellers.

“We project and we want to get about 5,500 on the road. If we can get anywhere to 5,000 on the road and I mean in the bands, despite the ratio of how many are in whatever band, I think we would have done pretty well,” Layne told Loop News.

The highlight events on the Crop Over calendar – Foreday Morning and Grand Kadooment – have been toned down with route changes made to ensure the safety of staff and patrons and facilitate COVID-19 protocols.

With only 14 Grand Kadooment bands returning for 2022, Layne told Loop News that the late announcement by Government has led to a passive response from international audiences.

He noted that Barbados was in tight competition with other Caribbean festivals such as St Vincent’s Carnival which will be held June 24 to July 2, Jamaica’s Carnival runs July 1 to 10, St Lucia’s Carnival will be July 7 to 19, and Grenada’s Spicemas on August 8 to 9.

“There will be some fall off because the revellers are not sure. Some people would have already decided to go other countries,” Layne remarked.

During a press conference on May 4, chief executive officer of the National Cultural Foundation, Carol Roberts-Reifer, also pointed out that due to the COVID-19 environment, ‘carnival flyers’ might be wary on skip on this year’s masquerades.

“I think it is the stark reality of our life at the moment. There are people of all backgrounds and ages who are telling you, ‘I am still a little bit wary of COVID and perhaps I won’t go out as much as I used to, or perhaps I won’t go out at all’. That is the reality,” said Roberts-Reifer.

“There are people who would normally travel to festivals, not just Crop Over, who are saying ‘perhaps I will skip this year out’. There are others who are not working because they have not worked since COVID because their jobs were made redundant. It is just the state of the world, so the expectation that numbers would be at the levels they had been at in 2019 is a bit difficult,” insisted the NCF CEO.

Acknowledging Roberts-Reifer’s remarks, Layne expressed a need to push for more local participation in Grand Kadooment. He added that local response to Grand Kadooment band launches has been “pretty good”, although the price of costumes has deterred many over the years, leading to tremendous numbers at Foreday Morning.

“We are hopeful that we will get a good response from the locals. This festival is for the locals first so we would love for the locals to come and take part in it. There is always a costume there they can buy…even a backline costume. We would hope and encourage the locals to come and take part in the festival because it is our festival.”

Despite the somewhat opaque forecast, Layne added he was hopeful, largely due to ‘carnival tabanca’.

“I expect that the interest will increase, though it will not be a significant increase. some persons will come [because] the interest is still there. S lot of it depends on the standard of costuming. So, that is why I say you have to put out your best possible costume to capture the imagination of the revellers,” Layne stressed, adding that Crop Over 2022 was a “stepping stone” to show what revellers can expect in 2023.