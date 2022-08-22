Fetty Wap Faces 5 years In Prison, Pleads Guilty In Drug Trafficking Case

Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges stemming from his October 2021 arrest.

According to TMZ, the rapper appeared in court on Monday, where he admitted to the offense of drug trafficking, and he is facing a minimum of five years in jail, authorities say.

The rapper was previously arrested in New York City alongside five other defendants, one of whom is a corrections officer, for smuggling large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into the tri-state region.

The rapper was arrested ahead of a performance at Rolling Loud Music Festival. The rapper appeared in court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, while two co-defendants also pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges. The rapper admitted guilt for one count of intent to distribute controlled substances, including cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

His co-defendants, Robert Leonardi and Anthony Cyntje, pleaded guilty to the same count, in addition to firearms charges.

In October, the police arrested Cyntje, a New Jersey corrections officer, and Anthony Leonardi, the brother of Robert Leonardi, William, Fetty Wap, Brian Sullivan, and Kavaughn Wiggins. Fetty Wap and his co-accused were charged with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Five of the defendants were charged with using firearms in connection with drug trafficking.

At the time of arrest, Stuart Cameron, Acting Commissioner, Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) said the men ran a drug ring that transported a large number of dangerous drugs through USPS trucks.

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” United States Attorney Peace said while adding that his department is working assiduously with police to keep their neighborhoods safe from gun violence and drug trafficking.

The men are accused of running a million-dollar drug empire that spanned the East and West Coast, prosecutors claim. At the time of their arrest, investigators uncovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, and several guns. The Attorney’s office of the Eastern District of New York said the men used Suffolk County as the home base for their drug empire.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old rapper is looking at a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. The rapper is already in police custody. It’s unclear when the sentencing will occur.