Feting family hits the road at Grand Kadooment Loop Barbados

In his 2018 hit, soca monarch Mikey had every corner of Barbados echoing “Feting Family”.

Be it strangers, friends or actual blood relatives, once you were in a fete enjoying the sweet sounds of soca, we were family.

Five years later, Katrina Sam-Prescott has made Crop Over a family affair. The 50-year-old Barbadian who lives in Beijing, China flew over 20 hours to her homeland for the sweet festival of the year.

But this time it wasn’t just Katrina and her husband, Ezra, but her 16-year-old daughter Tyler joined the fun to party with her parents for the first time. As the festival culminates with the Grand Kadooment parade, the family jumped with Aura Experience.

“It is our first as an entire family. Ezra and I normally jump every year since 2014 but this will be Tyler’s first year jumping in regular Kadooment. She started about age four or five in Kiddies Kadooment but this is her first year in Grand Kadooment,” Katrina told Loop News.

For the eight weeks, the family has submerged themselves in the songs, food, fetes and all Crop Over has to offer.

“We are really Crop Over people….We see the importance of celebrating our culture and introducing Tyler to the culture early. We are aging so we are happy to pass on the baton to her but really, to just get her involved with us in a safe space while we are still involved.”

“There is nothing like coming home, the feeling is tremendous, and being here for the festival is even better,” Katrina added.