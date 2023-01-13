Fenty Skin endorses aspiring Barbadian actor Loop Barbados

Akhnaten Burrowes has struck gold once again.

Burrowes went viral on social media during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for his comedic sketches. During the dark times of curfews and COVID-19 restrictions, he brought light and laughter.

Recently, the 25-year-old caught the attention of the million-dollar skincare brand, Fenty Skin – the sister to Fenty Beauty – with a video he posted promoting their products.

Fenty Skin, which is owned by Barbadian superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, expressed their approval by uploading Burrowes’ video on their Instagram account.

The video has since copped nearly 100,000 views and is steadily rising daily.

It beared the caption:

“(He/him) is gettin’ #COOKIESNCLEAN ?, sippin’ his ?, and postin’ up in that SavageXFenty for #SELFCARESUNDAY ? WBU?? ? #fentyskin #selfcare #facemask #skincare #cleanskincare #skincareroutine #beauty”.

Speaking to Loop Lifestyle, an ecstatic Burrowes proclaimed that it was merely “fate” that led to him partnering with the Fenty Skin team.

“It was honestly fate! I had a feeling earlier up that someday me and Rihanna would one day be affiliated but I shrugged it off and said it will happen when it happens.”

He explained:

“I recorded a video while I was in South Africa back in November 2022 wearing Savage Fenty and Fenty Skin and the team at Fenty Skin loved the video and reached out! The rest is history!”

Laughing, he said his initial reaction was to celebrate and reflect on the progress his brand has made.

“I ‘screamt’ I honestly was really overjoyed not just because of being on the page but basking in the moment of how far the brand has come. From pulling blinds at my window to now being acknowledged by Rihanna and her team, I am just humble and thankful. I really can’t wait to partner with the icon in the future. Maybe rip the runway at Savage Fenty while keeping my face cookie clean with Fenty!”

However, this isn’t his only recent accomplishment. Burrowes is thrilled to be one of the few young persons being awarded at EMERG Barbados this coming Saturday.

“I’m thrilled to be apart of this movement. I’m really honored to be awarded and to be able to inspire those who aspire! Our dreams really do become our reality.”

Burrowes who also recently launched his personal assistant business entitled Toni Ann Lifestyle Services, merely a month ago, revealed that he has been up to something even bigger behind the scenes.

“Business has been going good so far! I’m looking forward to all that is in store. I am also currently working on some filming projects with Boardhouse Productions and some new music with Shannon “Pull De Trigga” so stay tuned!”

The ambitious young man has his sights set on achieving a number of things this year.

“My goals for 2023 include meeting Tyler Perry, walking the runway at Savage Fenty by Rihanna, launching my first reality show, watching my business grow into an success and drawing even closer to God.”