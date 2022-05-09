Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage celebrate Rihanna this Mother’s Day | Loop Barbados

Rihanna may not have delivered her bundle of joy as yet, but three brands that are her brainchildren are yelling Happy Mother’s Day to her today.

On both the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin social media pages, there is a series of photos and videos of Rihanna from throughout her three trimesters culminating with her marble statue at the Met Gala 2022. The caption reads:

“Happy Mother’s Day to our iconic queen muva and mother-to-be, @badgalriri ? Ain’t nobody doin’ it like her! ? WE LUV YOU MAMAS xoxo.”

Meanwhile, on SavagexFenty, there is a photo of Rih like red riding hood and the caption:

“Happy MUVA’s Day to Mama Ri & all the bad mamas (& mama figures) out there!

Y’all deserve to be spoiled & pampered – today & e’ryday. ? #MothersDay #Bump22″

According to Forbes, Rihanna who is now a billionaire owes much of her worth to the success of Fenty Beauty. The cosmetics company, which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020.

Rihanna also has a 30 per cent stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021, stated Forbes this year.