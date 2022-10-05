Fenty Beauty drops minis for changing seasons Loop Barbados

The seasons are changing and so is your skin, maybe.

After a summer of tanning or jet-setting to destinations with stinging golden rays, many people are now a shade or two darker as Fall starts. It’s soon time for your colour gradient to settle in – especially for the colder climates.

Once again, ‘Bad Gal RiRi’ has come to save her Navy in crisis. Fenty Beauty mogul, Rihanna, dropped Pro Filt’r Foundation minis so her guys and gals can remain flawless as their shade transitions with the season.

“These little minis are so convenient because my shade tends to change depending on the weather, how much sun I had or how little sun I had, so sometimes I like to walk with a few of these when I’m a little warmer or a littler cooler,” said Rihanna in a video posted on the Fenty Beauty Instagram on Tuesday, October 4.

The beauty and fashion icon shook the beauty industry in September 2017 when she launched the Pro Filt’r Foundation in 40 shades – the Foundation now carries up to 50 shades.

Rihanna sent a loud message to the industry with Fenty Beauty – she understood the importance of inclusivity. The impact of the Longwear Liquid Foundation was undeniable. Not only did it cater to darker tones, but it was also lauded by those with the lightest shades, including those with albinism.

According to Rihanna, the minis are on fentybeauty.com, and will also be available at Boots.