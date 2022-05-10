Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin dropping in Africa this May | Loop Barbados

Barbadian fashion and beauty mogul, Rihanna has announced that she will be releasing Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in Africa this month.

On Tuesday, May 10, the pop star disclosed that her popular beauty and skincare brands will be debuting in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe from May 27.

This marks yet another step in her global expansion, as Rihanna’s brands have sought to be inclusive of all genders, complexions and skin types.

Fenty Beauty is already available at select Sephora stores throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the Middle East – UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait.

Although the Caribbean is not on the list, the national hero has incorporated her roots in her brand, incorporating the Bajan cherry into her first Fenty Skin release – the Total Cleans’r Makeup Removing Cleanser.

Nevertheless, we wait with bated breath for the possible reveal – fingers crossed – of a store in the Caribbean or even Barbados!