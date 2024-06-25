Female entertainers takeover Broad Street Mall Marketplace

Persons who attended the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace on Saturday, June 22, 2024, were in for a treat.

The third marketplace was held from 9:00am to 6:00pm, between the traffic lights at Republic Bank (Barbados) and those at Royal Bank of Canada, on Broad Street, The City.

Eighty of the island’s micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs showcased their products, which included various items such as beauty products, clothing, accessories, food, confectionery, condiments, and natural wines.

Persons were entertained by an all female cast of popular soca artistes. Sugah Rhe, Nikita, Shanta Prince and Rhea Layne performed some of their hit songs, including new releases for Crop Over 2024, as they encouraged persons to become familiar with the new music.

Sugah Rhe during her performance at the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace last Saturday, June 22.

Rhea Layne performs at the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace last Saturday, June 22.

Shanta Prince at the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace last Saturday, June 22.

Nikita during her performance at the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace last Saturday, June 22.

Business Development Manager at the Barbados Trust Fund Limited (BTFL), Kirk Dottin, revealed that over 5,000 locals and tourists had visited the marketplace, and encouraged others to attend the upcoming event.

Dottin stated:

“The marketplaces have been going well as we continue to showcase the best of Barbados. We are encouraging members of the public to visit the marketplace as more entrepreneurs will be displaying their products, and we are confident that there will be something available for everyone.”

He also disclosed that due to the marketplace’s success, entrepreneurs have requested more marketplaces for this island’s Independence and Christmas.

“The entrepreneurs have expressed appreciation for our efforts in hosting this initiative, and are urging us to keep the marketplace going, and move it around to other locations. We are aiming to stage marketplaces for this island’s Independence and Christmas.”

The local Organising Committee for the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup, in collaboration with BTFL, FundAccess, the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, and the Barbados Youth Business Trust, among others, committed to hosting four marketplaces during the month of June. The final one will be held on Saturday, June 29.