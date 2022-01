Barbados has recorded another road fatality today, Saturday, January 8, 2022.

The fatal accident involved a bicyclist and a lorry along Gibbons Boggs Road, Christ Church around 10:30am.

According to police, the pedal cyclist, a 37-year-old St Lucian national, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor visited the scene. Her name is being withheld pending official identification.