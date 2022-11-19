Feel left out? Humanitarian Awards Appeal Committee open Loop Barbados

The Humanitarian Award initiative is seeking to appreciate all essential workers who made worthwhile and consistent contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reiterating this and giving assurance to anyone who feels as though they have been omitted is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Culture, Senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight.

Outlining the selection process as the second cohort of frontline workers are set to receive their awards on Sunday, November 20, in a press statement, Senator Munro-Knight said, “the Government values the commitment and dedication of all frontline workers, who put their lives on the line during the height of the pandemic to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Humanitarian Awards are intended for persons who went above and beyond the call of duty. Your efforts to put country before self will never be forgotten and the Government values all of you.

To ensure that all concerns are heard, we have put an appeals process in place for those persons who feel that they should be considered for an award but may have been inadvertently left out. All persons who believe that they were inadvertently left out by their agency, can submit their queries to the Appeals Committee at: [email protected]

Additionally, persons may speak to their employers to ensure that they qualify for the award and that the information was submitted.

Government remains committed to honouring its pledge of awarding $500 to recipients of the Humanitarian Award.”

She also gave a payments update stating, “A substantial amount of payments has already been lodged and the remainder will be made available as soon as possible. The Government is appealing to awardees to be patient as they process the payments.”