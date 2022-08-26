Feed the Future, Barbados Food and Rum is back with fresher flavours! Loop Barbados

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival is back and under the theme ‘The island of Fresh Water and Fresher Flavours!’

This year’s edition of the highly anticipated festival will see a series of six tasteful events being held from October 27 through to October 30.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) will be launching the mouthwatering array of events at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown today, Friday, August 26, 2022.

On the menu are many dishes prepared by some of Barbados’s finest chefs and cocktails and drinks by skilled mixologists and bartenders. Food and drinks are on sale.

There will be a motorcade included in the launch celebrations as well as entertainment by some of Barbados’ biggest names in soca.

The Feed the Future event is scheduled from 5pm to 11pm and is open to all.