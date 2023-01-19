Fedee: The People Of Saint Lucia Have Lost Trust In Politicians Over SJH Issue – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Amid the ongoing St. Jude Hospital (SJH) reconstruction saga, former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee says the people of Saint Lucia have lost trust in both United Workers Party (UWP) and Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) politicians.

The People Of Saint Lucia Have lost trust in politicians – both sides, SLP, UWP, in that St. Jude project. It’s going on for too long,” the former Anse La Raye-Canaries MP told reporters on Thursday.

“People are frustrated. They have lost confidence in anything that has come from any of us and I think that the time has come that none of us can say that we have done justice to the St. Jude reconstruction project, whether it’s the first phase or the second phase,” Fedee declared.

“As far as the people of Saint Lucia are concerned, this has been a colossal failure in project management,” he asserted on the sidelines of a Senate sitting.

– Advertisement –

“We are being called today to approve the recommendations of the committee, but there is no cost. We don’t know how much it is going to cost to go back to the old building. We don’t know what timeline,” the UWP Senator stated.

“Most importantly, we don’t know when we are finished what we are going to get,” Fedee observed.

“That is the kind of politics the people have become frustrated about when it comes to health care, when it comes to their lives,” Fedee said.

In addition, he declared that he could not support a government taking people down a blind path.

– Advertisement –