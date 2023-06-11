Fears of another religious cult rising in MoBay, Jamaica Loop Barbados

On Wednesday, a joint police-military pre-dawn raid of the compound of the Qahal Yahweh Church in Paradise, Montego Bay, St James, during which 23 children, along with 15 adults, were taken from the premises, sent many Jamaicans into a panic with fear or anxiety or both.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) was among the multi-Government agencies, including the St James Fire Department, the St James Municipal Corporation, the Ministry of Education and Youth, the Children’s Advocate, the security forces and others, which were involved in the operation.

Reports are that the operation was prompted, and the children and adults were removed from the premises, by allegations of breaches under Section 11 of the Child Care and Protection Act at the premises.

There were also reports that girls under the age of 16 were being forced to marry older men at the church.

In a shocking twist to the case on Friday, one of the former leaders of the religious group made disturbing claims that there was a sex room at the complex that was used for married couples, and children at the communal establishment were aware of the room and its purpose.

He claimed in a newspaper interview, that he was gifted a wife who was a month shy of her 18th birthday, in 2017.

The man painted a disturbing picture of the communal setting and religious structure, including:

* Some religious leaders at the church referred to themselves as gods.

* Persons were allegedly forced to pray to those leaders, instead of Yahweh.

* Persons lived in one big space at the complex, instead of having their own rooms.

* Persons were being kept there against their will.

The man said he eventually escaped and returned to his home in the Cayman Islands, but he returned to Jamaica last week to give a statement of his experience at the complex, the police reportedly confirmed to the local newspaper.

In another twist, one of the religious leaders of the Qahal Yahweh Church fired back at assertions by the authorities and some of the general allegations that have been levelled against the church group.

Eliyah Mashiach, who is revered as a ‘herbs man’ on social media, claimed that for over three years he and his family have been targeted, victimised and terrorised by the authorities.

In a video obtained by Loop News, the man, whose real name is Javaughn Thompson, claimed that on numerous occasions, the security forces searched the premises without success for illegal guns and other items.

“You (the security forces) have broken into my home instead of asking to enter, time and time again. My children have been traumatised by you. Yet, you say you are here to help,” Mashiach alleged.

Additionally, the religious leader dismissed the claims that have reportedly been made by the CPFSA, that the children at the complex were not receiving proper education.

Moreover, he asserted that the Ministry of Education and Youth was aware of the operations of a school at the complex.

“You said you don’t know our school. So how then could we receive correspondence from the ministry acknowledging us as a school?” Mashiach questioned.

“How is it that we have proof of GSAT (Grade Six Achievement Test) passes recorded in your system?” he further asked the authorities.

Of note, GSAT was replaced by the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) in 2018.

As the news broke of the raid on the complex in Paradise, Montego Bay, eyebrows were raised and fears emanated of another cult-like religious group emerging similar to that of the Kevin Smith-led Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries Church.

Interestingly, the Qahal Yahweh compound is in close proximity to the building where the Pathways church was based.

Pathways, which was led by late pastor, Kevin Smith, gained global notoriety in 2021 after a bloody cult-like event on Sunday, October 17 ended with three persons dead, two of whom were allegedly sacrificed during a ritual.

The now late pastor Kevin Smith in police custody in Montego Bay.

Smith and a policeman of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) later died in a motor vehicle crash as he (Smith) was being transported to Kingston to be formally charged with various offences, while a congregant of the church, Andre Ruddock, was charged in relation to the murder of a woman who was allegedly sacrificed during the cult ritual.

In relation to the incident at the Qahal Yahweh compound, the CPFSA said the children who were removed from the premises were between the ages of one to 17 years, and “are temporarily being accommodated at a safe location, and will be provided the necessary intervention.”

Reports said some of the children were being forced into intimacy under the guise of being married at the age of 16 years by persons who are not certified marriage officers.

The 23 children, who were said to have lived in an unfavourable communal setting on the church compound with adults, were reportedly denied formal education, are not immunised as required by law, and were also said to have been disciplined in inhumane ways.

The children, including boys, were interviewed after their removal and brought before Parish Judge Pamela Blackhall in the St James Children’s Court late on Wednesday.

They were temporarily remanded to a place of safety, as the judge deemed that they were in need care and protection.

It was notably not the first time that the complex was being raided, as security forces descended on the grounds in November 2019.

As a result, some persons are questioning why the police did not dismantle the operations of the religious grouping from that initial raid, and why did they seemingly allow it to continue even after the Pathways International incident two years ago.

Head of the Area One Police, Assistant Commissioner Clifford Chambers, sought to explain in a radio interview, that the religious group was under scrutiny for some time.

“I’ve heard the comments about why (raid the religious group’s complex) now. We are of the view that now is a better time than before, given some of the things we were monitoring, and to ensure that we gather sufficient information as possible,” Chambers explained.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clifford Chambers.

He said the police are aware that a 16-year-old girl was forced into marriage at the Qahal Yahweh Church in 2019, and said “that matter is being looked into carefully.

“Outside of that, we’re of the view that it (the marriage) did not occur with the consent of the parent and the child that’s 16, (because) it seems it was forced on them,” said Chambers.

That explanation aside relative to why law enforcement authorities did not raid the complex earlier, some residents of the Paradise community in Montego Bay want the religious group dismantled once and for all.

Similarly, social media users are raising eyebrows on the latest developments involving another spiritual grouping in Montego Bay.

“Honestly, some things that are happening in Jamaica right now, it makes you wonder, but why the police took so long to act and is the church still operating?” a woman asked on Facebook.

“We don’t need another Kevin Smith in Jamaica. Police too slow to act on this one,” a man commented in reference to Wednesday’s raid.

Shared another: “I will never understand how a mother can (allegedly) subject her children to this kind of abuse in the name of religion. It’s just mind-boggling to me.”

A man expressed the view that “Those… children didn’t end up there by themselves, so parents/guardians must be held accountable!!!”

A woman also shared: “The parents should leave children out of these types of things and allow them to be raised as children by individuals who can properly care and protect them, and ensure that they receive their education, which is vital.”