FBI identifies shooter in Trump assassination attempt

FBI identifies shooter in Trump assassination attempt
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
World News
Loop News

20 hrs ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by US Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has named Thomas Matthew Crooks as the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press reported the 20-year-old’s political leanings were not immediately clear, however, records show he was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania.

AP also reported that federal campaign finance documents showed Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park in Pennsylvania, donated $15 to a progressive political action committee on January 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was sworn into office.

Crooks was shot dead by law enforcement moments after he opened fire on Trump.

In a social media post last evening, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

The former president was quickly whisked from the stage by Secret Service agents, his ear covered in blood.

A prosecutor said at least one attendee was killed and the Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

