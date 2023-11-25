Fault at Hampton leaves communities in darkness Loop Barbados

Lights out and back on in several districts across Barbados.

But some remain in darkness.

The Barbados Light and Power Company Limited is aware of the outages, however, the Communications team assures that crews have commenced the restoration of service.

Barbados Light and Power explained the cause as well, stating:

“While restoring power to our Hampton Substation we experienced a fault which interrupted service to several parts of the island.

“Please be assured that our crews are working to safely restore power to the impacted areas in the shortest time possible.”

The electric utility apologised for the inconvenience caused by this outage and thanks it’s customers for their patience.