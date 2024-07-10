Fatal stabbing in St Elizabeth, St Joseph

Personnel in the northern division District F station are on the scene at Little Diamond, St Elizabeth, St Joseph after receiving a report at about 2:40pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, stating that a man was lifeless at a residence in the area.

The circumstances were reported by the caller as a chopping up by use of a cutlass.

On response to the scene, police confirmed that one man is dead at the scene and another has been transported by ambulance to seek medical attention.

This is being labeled as an unnatural death investigation.

Police is still awaiting further details, as their investigation continues.