Fatal stabbing in Kings Street

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Fatal stabbing in Kings Street
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Wales into the final four of the BFA Champions Cup

The Reunion 2024 promises a ‘Feter’s Paradise’

Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

Thursday Jul 04

29°C
Barbados News

Police received the report of a stabbing incident about 6:45am, today, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a stabbing invident which occured at Kings Street, St Michael.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 6:45am, today, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Police are currently on scene.

Initial reports reveal that there was an apparent altercation between two men which resulted in one man being stabbed. 

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private transport, and passed away whilst receiving medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Land tax discount extended

Barbados News

WHO publishes clinical treatment guideline for quitting tobbaco

Barbados News

St Philip West DEO elections this Sunday

More From

Barbados News

Police probing fatal shooting incident at Sargeants Village

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Tyrelle Dario Devere Prescod, of Bartlett Tenantry, Christ Church.

Barbados News

See also

QEH responds to misleading TikTok video

“This complaint was not made to the management team on site, which included the Chief Executive Officer, before being shared on social media.”

Barbados News

Boat owner calls for much needed upgrade to Oistins Boatyard

“Oistins definitely needs an upgrade to take care of the boats on the South and maybe as far as the East.”

Barbados News

Fatal stabbing in Kings Street

Police received the report of a stabbing incident about 6:45am, today, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Barbados News

Fire at The Crane Hotel

Barbados Fire Service responds

Barbados News

Prisoner escapes police custody while undergoing treatment at QEH

Police seeking public’s assistance in locating escaped prisoner.