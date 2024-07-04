Fatal stabbing in Kings Street

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a stabbing invident which occured at Kings Street, St Michael.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 6:45am, today, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Police are currently on scene.

Initial reports reveal that there was an apparent altercation between two men which resulted in one man being stabbed.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private transport, and passed away whilst receiving medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.