Fatal stabbing in Black Rock

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a stabbing incident which occured in Black Rock, St Michael, today, Friday, June 21, 2024.

The incident took place at a residence/bar located at Seclusion Gardens, Black Rock, St Michael, where a man was reported to have died after receiving a number of stab wound injuries about his body.

According to police, the information came to the police’s attention around 1:15am, via a phone call to The Operations Control Room.

Police personnel responded and confirmed the report. The man was at the time seated in a makeshift chair with a number of wounds about his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor who visited the scene.

His identity is still unknown and is being treated as “John Doe” until his identity is confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing.