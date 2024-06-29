Fatal shooting in Silver Sands

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a fatal shooting incident which occurred at about 5:47pm, today, Saturday, June 29, 2024 along Silver Sands road at its junction with Mcclean’s Gap, Christ Church.

According to police, the now deceased and other persons were liming at the junction of the two roads when a vehicle drove up and multiple gunshots were heard causing the men to scamper. Afterwards one man was lifeless on the ground and another was injured and taken for medical assistance in a private vehicle.

This brings the number of homicides for 2024 to 20.

Investigations are ongoing.