The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is reporting a fatal shooting at 4th Avenue, Harts Gap, St Michael.

According to police, their Operations Control Room received a report via telephone about 9:50 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, which stated that there was a shooting incident in that area.

Police personnel responded and on arrival encountered the motionless body of Chad Roett, 32 years, of Proute, St Thomas.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.