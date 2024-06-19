Fatal shooting in Belleplaine

·6 min read
Fatal shooting in Belleplaine
The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old, Seth Stephen Batson, of Layne’s Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

Rosemary Forde

1 hrs ago

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a fatal shooting which occured just before midnight, yesterday, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. 

According to police, the incident was reported to their Operations Control Room, around 11:45pm. On response, the body of a man was discovered lifeless on a pasture located at Belleplaine, St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified by family members, as 20-year-old Seth Stephen Batson, of Layne’s Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

Investigations are ongoing.

