Fatal shooting in Belleplaine

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating a fatal shooting which occured just before midnight, yesterday, Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

According to police, the incident was reported to their Operations Control Room, around 11:45pm. On response, the body of a man was discovered lifeless on a pasture located at Belleplaine, St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified by family members, as 20-year-old Seth Stephen Batson, of Layne’s Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

Investigations are ongoing.