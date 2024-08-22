Fatal road traffic collision; Motorcycle driver, passenger pass away

Police personnel from the Oistins Police Station are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred about 12:15 pm yesterday, Wednesday, August 21, 2024 along Welches Road, Christ Church, approximately one (1) kilometer west of Oistins.

According to police, the collision involved two vehicles; a motorcycle and a motor van owned by The Barbados Police Service (TBPS).

Details:

The motorcycle was driven by a male with a female pillion rider.

Both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions prior to the collision.

The pillion rider was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

She was identified by immediate family members as 22-year-old Tishana Jamelia Ward of Husband’s, St James.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken from the scene via ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) for urgent medical treatment but was later pronounced dead yesterday sometime after 10 pm ,whilst receiving medical treatment.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Jamal Ramsey of Browne’s Gap, Sargeants village, Christ Church.

The driver and occupants of TBPS vehicle were without injury.

Police investigations are continuing.

(TBPS).