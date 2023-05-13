Fatal accident at Eagle Hall Loop Barbados
Fatal accident at Eagle Hall
Road works at Rolling Hills in St George starts Monday
Handmade by Kae a sister act
Texas woman fatally shot by boyfriend after she got an abortion
Taitt facing murder charge in Clarke death
UPDATE: Police identify Speightstown shooting victim
Rains to pick up but hotter summer predicted
Family believe matriarch – Elmonda Husbands was found in Farm Road
Forensics to be conducted on skeletal remains found in St George
Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive
Sunday May 14
Police are on the scene
5 hrs ago
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Police are at the scene of a fatal accident at Eagle Hall, St Michael.
The collision which involves a motor car and motorcycle occurred near Roxy Supermarket.
More details to come.
Barbados News
Lifestyle
Community
UPDATE: Police identify Speightstown shooting victim
An identity has not been disclosed as yet
Taitt facing murder charge in Clarke death
The Silver Sands resident is to appear in court today
Travel
CAL starts direct flight between Barbados and Tobago
“… there is a lot of interest from Bajans in coming to Tobago”
Sport
Sha’Carri Richardson obliterates field to win 200m in Nairobi
Sha’Carri Richardson produced a spectacular show in the women’s 200m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, leading her compatriots in a US top three with a meeting record run of 22.0
Local brand Handmade by Kae endorses NCF business development initiatives
Family believe matriarch – Elmonda Husbands was found in Farm Road
Two days before Mother’s Day, there painful worry comes to a heartbreaking end