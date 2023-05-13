Fatal accident at Eagle Hall Loop Barbados

Fatal accident at Eagle Hall Loop Barbados
Fatal accident at Eagle Hall Loop Barbados

Fatal accident at Eagle Hall

Police are on the scene

5 hrs ago

Police are at the scene of a fatal accident at Eagle Hall, St Michael.

The collision which involves a motor car and motorcycle occurred near Roxy Supermarket.

More details to come.

