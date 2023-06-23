Fast-food restaurants close early Loop Barbados

Fast-food restaurants across the island will close their doors early today, Thursday, June 22, 2023, due to the pending inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Bret.

Chefette Restaurants informed customers that their delivery service has been suspended, and all locations closed from 3:00 PM.

“Due to the pending inclement weather, our delivery service has been suspended and all of our locations will close at 3:00 PM today, Thursday, June 22, 2023.”

Chefette also assured delivery customers that all orders currently in the system will be fulfilled.

“Please note that all delivery orders that are currently in the system will be fulfilled. We regret any inconvenience caused, and we encourage everyone to be safe during this time. We will reopen when it’s safe to do so.”

Little Caesars and Burger King Barbados also informed customers of an early closure to their stores and delivery service.

Their notices read:

“Due to the pending inclement weather, our stores and delivery service will be closing at 3:00 PM today.”

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause, and urge you to be safe.”