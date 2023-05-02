Fashionably late Rihanna closes Met Gala in Valentino Loop Barbados

In true Caribbean fashion, the undisputed queen of the Met Gala arrived about four hours after the red carpet started.

Throughout the night, everyone was waiting on the fashionably late and iconic arrival of Rihanna.

Good things come to those who wait, as Rihanna has shown over the years, with her daring and shockingly beautiful Met Gala ensembles. From the legendary Guo Pei yellow cape dress in 2015 to her jaw-dropping Margiela with jewelled papal headdress in 2018, Rihanna has consistently outdone herself, thus building the anticipation for what 2023 held.

Even before she arrived at the Carlyle Hotel in NYC, Monday evening, RiRi was trending on Twitter. She arrived at the hotel when the red carpet was in full swing, and fans’ expectations were raised.

This year, the Costume Institute Gala honoured the late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who left an indelible mark on the fashion world, with the theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. Famous for transforming Chanel, Chlo?, Fendi, and more, including his eponymous line, guests were instructed to outfit themselves to a dress code defined as “in honour of Karl.”

The Cinderella of the Met and her partner A$AP Rocky showed up after the official close of the red carpet. The star couple solidified their ‘fashion killa’ status as the last to walk the Met steps.

The Barbadian fashion mogul was wearing wearing a custom Valentino Haute Couture silk faille dress featuring a cape covered in giant camellia flowers – the official flower of Chanel – and a billowing train. She later removed the cape to reveal a Bulgari High Jewelry necklace, a vintage pearl Belperron necklace and Belperron earrings.

She capped off the looks with white fingerless gloves – a favourite of Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld – , white cat-eye sunglasses with long false lashes and a bold matt red lip.

Meanwhile, A$AP wore a Gucci ensemble including a plaid kilt, a stack of Gucci belts around his waist, and diamant?-studded jeans which was a modernised take of Lagerfeld’s runway look at 2004 Chanel show in Tokyo.

One thing about RiRi is that she keeps you on your toes, no one does fashionably late quite like her.

As she spoke to Access Hollywood, she said: “I really only came, because I love my dress. I wanted to do the Karl Lagerfeld bride…The extravagance the drama, the drama, I live for it!”