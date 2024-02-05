Farmers in south react to pins being placed in fruit crops Loop Barbados

With allegations in Barbados that one farmer shot dead two men who were digging in his yam field after midnight last week, in neighboring St Lucia, farmers are taking matters into their own hands in a different way to curb crop thieves.

Some farmers in the south of St Lucia have reacted to incidents of pins and other objects being placed in fruit crops.

They say while it’s a regrettable practice, they understand the frustration of farmers who may have resorted to such drastic action to protect their livelihood.

According to the farmers, the dangerous practice comes as a result of unscrupulous individuals, including certain street vendors, who purchase stolen crops from people to resell, knowing that those persons are not farmers.

The objects are placed mainly in crops such as plantains and green bananas, which are in high demand.

Over the years, there has been a surge in praedial larceny which has left many farmers frustrated causing some to give up farming.

Ambrosia Victorin, a farmer who plies her trade in Vieux-Fort, said she has been a victim of praedial larceny and knows how it feels for someone to have their crops stolen.

“I really can’t blame the people for doing what they do to prevent thieves from stealing their crops. They are tired, frustrated and angry,” she told Loop News.

Ambrosia Victorin

According to Victorin, in her case, the incident left her in a situation where she could hardly pay her bills, adding that sometimes the thieves would steal the crops before it is ready for harvest.

She said that there was nothing good going through her mind when her crops were stolen.

“Stop it right now, stop it right now,” she warned crop thieves.

“The culprits purchase the stolen crops from the thieves for next to nothing,” Victorin added.

Jermain Ragoonanan, another farmer who also plies her trade in Vieux-Fort said: “It is bad to place pins in the crops. It is being selfish because many people can be affected by such action.”

She however said that she understands the frustration of the farmers who are affected by praedial larceny.

When asked how she feels the problem could be addressed, she said: “Let the farm watch itself. Farmers should do something else that would prevent the thieves from stealing their crops.”

Another farmer said he has no problem with farmers doing whatever they feel like in order to protect their livelihood, adding that they can’t only depend on the Praedial Larceny Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture to address their problem.