Fare increases may be next for public transport sector in Jamaica Loop Barbados

Fare hikes seem imminent for the public transportation sector

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Audley Shaw publicly stated that the Government is considering the fare hikes.

“We are looking at the potential for fare increases,” said Shaw during his contribution to the 2023-2024 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

But he warned that when granted, the fare increases “must be strictly adhered to”.

That warning was against the background of some transport operators being known to be charging commuters whatever fares they felt like in the past, forcing the intervention of the authorities.

“The conduct of people (public transport operators) charging anything they want has to stop,” Shaw insisted.

Transport operators have long been clamouring for fare increases, pointing to escalation costs, including the price for fuel, which increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fares were last increased by 15 per cent in 2021, and last Sunday, the operators signalled via a statement, that they would be pressing the Government for another increase. They said a submission was being prepared in which they will be asking for a 110 per cent increase in fares.

President of Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Egeton Newman, said the request for an increase follows the steady rise in costs associated with running and maintaining transportation services across the country.

“The proposed fare increase aims to address various operational costs and service improvements necessary to enhance the quality of services to the public. The (national transportation) committee is of the view that a fare increase will enable the industry to continue providing safe, efficient and reliable transportation that meets the needs of commuters,” the statement said.