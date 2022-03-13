Family, publicist mourn Traci Braxton who fought cancer ‘to the end’ | Loop Barbados

The second eldest of the popular Braxton sisters has passed away at the age of 50.

Traci Braxton is the sister of Toni Braxton (54), Towanda (48), Trina (47) and Tamar (44), as well as Michael Conrad Braxton Jr.

Sharing the sombre news on her social media, big sister Toni tweeted:

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

Traci died on March 12, 2022.

On behalf of the whole family, Toni added, “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family”.

In addition to her siblings, she leaves her husband Kevin Surrat and their son Kevin Surrat Jr to mourn.

Her husband on his Instagram disclosed her cause of death writing:

“It took A lot for me to post this. It’s with A heavy heart I must say I’ve loss the love of my life @therealtracibraxton, due to her battle with cancer, She was my #dreamgirl my #world my #life #loveandbasketball #42 #mybonnie #lifeline #hummingbird #myrock #bestfriend #betterhalf #wife4life #myeverything. I’m lost without you, What am I supposed to do now..May god give me the strength. Thank you for our life we had together. Until we meet again Babygirl ETERNAL LOVE My FOREVER & EVER TRARATT”

And her son, now 26 years old shared his love for his mom as well, on his own page.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore.

I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

The women’s voices made them known around the world and got their Braxton name into homes and hearts around the world. Beyond their vocals and albums, collectively and in some cases individually, the sisters also entered the homes of millions via their reality TV show – Braxton Family Values. Of the five sisters who played the roles of themselves for seven seasons from 2011 to 2020, Traci was the one who was featured in the most episodes – 147.

Family Ties showed on WE Tv, and the company posted to their Instagram in honour of Traci as well.

Some news agencies are reporting that Traci passed after a battle with esophageal cancer specifically.

Publicist, CEO of Capitol Public Relations (CPR) wrote on her Facebook page:

“Ohhh @therealtracibraxton I know you up there laughing at me Finally at a complete loss for words…

Anyone that knows me knows I Loved me some you, I’m struggling going through the literally thousands of photos (thru tears that just won’t stop with each memory) to make a post of any decency to try to condense over 10 years of joy, pain, adventure, silliness, fears, overcoming, Love and some mo sh*t into a single post well it’s tough to say the least….Yes you were #cprclient via @soulworldent team but you became Family”