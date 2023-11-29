Family Monument unveiling ahead of 57th Independence Loop Barbados

Barbadian history will be rewritten today, Tuesday, November 28 at 4:30 pm as the site previously tarred by remnants of the island’s colonial past has been remodelled to represent nationalhood.

The Monument to the Barbadian Family, titled, We Loyal Sons and Daughters designed by Hugh Holder and Vincent Jones, will be officially unveiled to the public during a ceremony held at National Heroes’ Square, The City.

The monument stands where the former bronzed statute of British Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson once stood, up until November 16, 2021.

The construction of the installation, facilitated under the Barbados Tourism Investment Inc (BTI), started in July, 2023.

The unveiling ceremony will be followed by the Independence Concert in recognition of the country’s 57th anniversary.