Family believe matriarch – Elmonda Husbands was found in Farm Road Loop Barbados

The family of Elmonda Theodore Husbands believe that the body discovered in Farm Road, St George, is that of their beloved matriarch who went missing on January 2, 2023.

Four months after the very independent 82-year-old left her Middleton home to go to the grocery, her worried but still hopeful loved ones, today, May 12, got the call that the skeleton of someone was seen in a wooded, gully-like area not 10 minutes drive from her residence.

Police have said that forensics needs to be conducted to confirm the identity of the deceased, but her relatives are certain that it is their Elmonda who was found.

Speaking under anonymity to the media, one of her grandchildren said that her gran was a woman of strong faith who praised her God.

“She was always in high spirits, a fun-loving lady, very kind, approachable; basically she go church and praise God on a Sunday whenever she can make it.

“She wasn’t a person who would walk away from home usually, but she left home that day to go and get groceries because she had a very independent and strong mentality, you know, always would want to go out and get her stuff on her own and try to do stuff on her own.”

Despite the advice of her relatives, “she still had that kind of spirit to do things on her on.”

Where the body was found was not only close to her community and the home she shared with her son, but it was an area in which she once worked. The family is from the neighbourhood and Elmonda used to work at the Farm House, so she was very familiar with the area in her younger years.

Struggling to hold back tears, one of her grand-daughters said that when they saw personal belongings about and around the body discovered, they just knew. “When we checked, based on the personal stuff that are there we verify that it is indeed her.”

Saying that “the family is very broken at this time”, she said it’s a bitter pill to swallow but it is still a balm of closure after painful months of maybes and what ifs.

“It’s a sad moment and you know, it’s just something that we need to get past but we’re very happy for the closure but we had five months of torment, pain, wondering where she could be. But now there will no, we know that she would have met her demise somehow, we don’t know if for sure but that I guess time will tell and time will also heal.”

Trying to be strong, as she supported her sobbing relative, she somberly added, “I’m appreciative of the fact that we found her.”

The family banded together for support and comfort as their mum, grandmum, great-grandmum was brought from the forest area. Tears flowed and sobs came as they held on to each other.