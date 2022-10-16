Families turn in illegal firearms of deceased relatives Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service today destroyed 168 illegal fires.

Acting Public Information Officer for the Service Inspector Stephen Griffith told the media that the matters involving the weapons were adjudicated at the court.

He said, “These guns came into the police custody through police investigations…and some other guns came in when family members of deceased firearm holders returned these guns into police custody.”

As the documented guns ranged in calibre including several glocks, Inspector Griffith pledged that the police will continue to remove “as many guns as we can” off the streets of Barbados.