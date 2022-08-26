Families of miners trapped underground in Mexico reject new rescue strategy

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Mexico City (CNN)The families of the ten miners trapped underground in Mexico since early August have rejected a new rescue strategy proposed by the government, Mexico’s president Andr?s Manuel L?pez Obrador said on Friday.

The proposal, which entailed tunneling underground, was rejected on the basis of how time-consuming it would be, Lopez Obrador said.

The El Pinabete mine in Coahuila, Mexico, collapsed on August 3. Rescuers were able to extract five people, but ten remain trapped in shafts that have been flooded.

There have been no known signs of life or contact with the missing miners since then.

Obrador said that he wanted the victims’ families to be involved in the rescue strategy, as decisions arose more than three weeks into the saga. “I instructed (rescuers) to inform the families, and… they disagreed. It’s not that they don’t want them to rescue their relatives; it seems like a long time to them,” Lopez Obrador said Friday.

