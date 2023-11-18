Familiar faces return to the Tridents roster to face Nicaragua tonight Loop Barbados

Some familiar faces return to the Barbados senior men’s football team roster in an effort to save the Tridents’ place in League B of the Concacaf Nations League.

Barbados will host Nicaragua tonight at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf with hopes of turning their hopes around and avoiding relegation to League C

The Tridents are at the bottom of the Group B table after a succession of defeats. In the first game versus Montserrat, they surrendered a 2-1 lead and fell 3-2.

This defeat was followed by three more; 5-1 versus Nicaragua, 5-0 and 5-2 versus the Dominican Republic.

There are two matches remaining and to salvage any hope, Barbados will need to avoid defeat versus Nicaragua or Montserrat and win against either of them handsomely to clean up their -13-goal average, a five-goal difference to Montserrat who are also three points ahead of Barbados.

BFA Technical Director Emmerson Boyce is the man selected to quickly change things around, and while he has only had a short period with the squad, he is familiar with some of the players selected from his playing days as Tridents captain.

National tennis star Darian King is expected to make his senior national debut.

Ricardio Morris makes a return to the squad along with fellow defenders and Wales teammates Akeem Hill, Mario Williams, and Rashad Smith.

They will be charged with the task of protecting another Wales’ colleague, Kishmar Primus who makes a welcomed return between the sticks.

University of Mount Olive and Wales fullback Zachary Applewhite receives a debut call-up from Boyce after an impressive run of form at the back end of last season’s Premier League, which continued into his collegiate season this semester, where he has started 14 games for the Trojans and scored twice.

Fullbacks Zachary Ellis-Hayden and Andre Applewhaite are the only surviving defenders from the Orlando da Costa regime.

There has also been an overhaul in the midfield department, captain Jomo Harris and Elijah Downey survived the “cut” and will welcome some familiar players back into the Tridents’ dressing room.

BFA Premier League reigning top goal scorer Zeco Edmee has found favour with interim Head Coach Emmerson Boyce and has been included in the squad.

Wales duo Hadan “Fatty” Holligan and Ackeel Applewhaite are back, along with the Wotton creative pair of Omani Leacock and Darian King.

Devonte Richards is back in the squad after missing the opening four matches due to collegiate commitments and he brings University of Central Arkansas teammate and best friend Tajio James with him.

Golden boy Thierry Gale is unavailable for this fixture, however Boyce has called-up Keon Atkins, Armando “Sugar” Lashley and reigning Premier League top goal scorer Zeco Edmee to partner dazzling winger Nadre Butcher in the attacking department.

Professional players Krystian Pearce, Ryan Trotman, Hallam Hope, Terrence Smith, and Abdullah Javaid have not been selected for this fixture or the final one versus Montserrat on November 20.

Tonight’s match is schedule to kick-off at 7:00 pm