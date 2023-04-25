Fallen traffic light fixed Loop Barbados

Motorists travelling along Bridge Road, Harmony Hall, Station Hill and Bank Hall Cross Road are being advised that the previously fallen traffic signal is now operative.

The traffic signal which was knocked down nearly a month ago, had been causing a small inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians in the area.

However in a statement released yesterday, Monday, April 23, the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources [MTWW] announced that the fallen signal has now been replaced by their Electronic Unit.

“MTWW’s Electronic Unit has replaced a traffic signal which had recently fallen at the junction of Bridge Road, Harmony Hall, Station Hill and Bank Hall Cross Road, St.Michael.”

The statement added:

“MTWW apologizes for the inconvenience posed to pedestrians and motorists when the traffic signal was out of service and thanks the public for it’s understanding.”

On March 28, 2023, in an issued statement, the MTWW assured all road users that the fallen signal which was causing a small inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians, will be replaced within a week.

“MTWW’s Electronic Unit will replace the fallen traffic signal at the junction of Bridge Road, Harmony Hall, Station Hill and Bank Hall Cross Road, St.Michael this week. One of the traffic signals at this junction was recently knocked down, causing a small inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.”

The MTWW apologized for the inconvenience while urging road users to be cautious when approaching the traffic signals.