‘Fake gun’ used in Robbery lands accused before judge on extra charge Loop Barbados

A 21-year-old has been charged with using a fake gun to commit a crime.

He is Amir Oladele Blackman of River Land, St Phillip.

The young man who has been arrested in connection with a slew of robberies and theft dating from last year into this year, is facing another charge as well.

Under the District A Jurisdiction, Blackman has been charged that he did use an Imitation Firearm to commit Robbery on May 3, 2023.

He is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 22, 2023.