Faith Callender a ‘baddie’ in all spheres Loop Barbados

She is known as the ‘soca baddie’, but Faith Callender has now extended her baddie title to fitness.

Having just commenced the fourth season of her eight-week “Baddie Bootcamp”, the talented entrepreneur is intent on establishing an all-encompassing brand, expanding well beyond entertainment, a field in which she is definitely making her presence felt.

Capitalising on her brains, beauty and brawn, Faith used the frequent inquiries about her diet and fitness regime to catapult her into this newest business opportunity, with an aim towards building a community which empowers women, both mentally and physically.

Speaking to Loop Lifestyle about the genesis of the fitness movement, she explained: “Basically, people would come and ask me, ‘Faith what do you do, what do you eat’ …I always get compliments about my body and I always used to work out alone as well. Mostly, you would find men helping other men in the gym… but I felt like I wanted to build a community and one day the idea just hit me – Baddie Bootcamp”.

Motivated to provide a similarly supportive community for women, Faith doubled down on the idea and started to strategise. Initially she had no intention of hosting three full seasons, but the venture blossomed in 2022 and is now into its fourth season in this year.

“I just loved how the women came together and supported each other, working out together [and] pushing. It gave me a sense of fulfilment,” she shared.

The Bajan beauty quickly used her business acumen to transform the experimental Baddie Bootcamp into a successful business venture. She is pleased with how she has been successful in creating a space for women to feel encouraged and celebrated.

“The biggest part for me definitely is the community – the ladies coming together and feeding off of each other’s energy because it’s so easy to go to the gym and [become] discouraged a week in or two weeks in…and it could be difficult. It is better to have somebody tapping you on your back,” Faith affirmed.

Callender is continuously conceptualising events and activities geared towards women which would provide opportunities for them to connect – this is what sets Baddie Bootcamp apart from similar fitness programmes. Not only is it spearheaded by a team-leader with enviable curves and an impressive physique but Faith ensures while those enrolled are working to reach top-tier fitness levels, they have loads of fun doing so.

“The concept of going to the gym for a lot of people is monotonous. For a lot of people, it’s boring and that’s before they even try going to the gym…so I wanted to include a lot of different fitness elements to it.

You are working out the same way, you’re getting that pump but we’re bringing a lot of fun into it as well. So, we have structured workouts but every Saturday or once a week we do something different. We do boxing, we do skating, we do yoga…we just do different elements to keep it fun, to keep it interesting,” the Bootcamp Baddie explained.

And at the end of each season, Faith ensures that the ladies celebrate their success, showering them with several gifts, vouchers and certificates upon completion.

“I love to celebrate the ladies at the end of the season. You work so hard…[you] put in this work for a reason so in the future I would love to give the ladies staycations, spa days and things we can do together and separately just to rejuvenate and revive ourselves from working so hard,” she said.

But Callender is far from done. Always in the pursuit of fresh, innovative ideas, that align with areas she is personally passionate about, and avenues to expand her evolving brand, Faith explained how her “Four F’s” life philosophy guides her.

“I want to bring a holistic brand. I want [that] when people hear about Faith Callender they think [about] a brand, they don’t just think music. I like to say that I serve in the four Fs of my purpose – fun, fitness, finance and fruition.”

The fun element undoubtedly emanates from her varied catalogue of musical offerings. The fitness, is, of course, her new fitness baby-Baddie Bootcamp. Those glued to her social media account were recently introduced to the financial component, where she partnered with NVisionU, and the fruition aspect is the proverbial cord that binds all these facets together where Faith endeavours to bring about positive change in people with a heavy focus on women.

And as she continues to build her brand, striving to make an indelible mark with her varied pursuits, she is all for embracing and empowering women along the way, encouraging them to get active and become ‘baddies’ in their own lives.

“I think we need a lot more representation…and Baddie Bootcamp is all about the females, for sure!” she asserts.